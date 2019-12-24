Home States Tamil Nadu

Gutkha racket: Vellore police nab 13 men, seize contraband worth Rs. 2 crore

The special squad has been holding a thorough investigation of the smuggling of gutkha to get to the bottom of the network.

Published: 24th December 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image for representation

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The Vellore district police have nabbed 13 persons involved in illegal transportation, stocking and sale of gutkha ferried from Bengaluru via Krishnagiri to a destination in the city here.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Pravesh Kumar, the banned gutkha was sneaked into Vellore from Bengaluru by a gang by hiding it in boxes showing as if they were consumer goods.

“As many as 13 persons have been arrested so far. Most of them are from Krishnagiri district. They had ferried the contraband from Bengaluru to Vellore on goods vehicle. Probe is still going to unearth the entire racket,” he told Express on Tuesday.

A special team led by Vellore city DSP Balakrishnan is probing the case.

Inquiries revealed that six persons-K Kumar,35, of Sigaralapalli, M Murali, 18, Denkanikottai, S Gaurappa, 26, Denkanikottai, K Suresh, 29, Chinna Mettur and G Tirupathi, 27, Kaveripattinam, all from Krishnagiri district-have acted as ''route escorts' from the stretch between Krishnagiri and Vellore.

They had been moving on a car like a pilot vehicle guiding the goods van, in which the gutkha was loaded, safely to its destination. Van driver N Arjunan, 31, of Kolathur in Dharmapuri district and cleaner M Poovarasan, 22, of Kaveripattinam, Krishnagiri, were also landed in the police net.

O Jeevaram, 40, of Thennamara Street in Vellore city, had hired purchased the gutkha and stocked at a hired godown. He had been absconding while his brother O Jijendrakumar, 33, their manager I Sikkannaram, 22, and Pradeep, 19, were held by the police.

The cops also arrested 42-year-old A Sakthivel of Abdullapuram, an ex-councillor district panchayat councillor, who hired the godown, apart from him, two more persons-D Vinoth, 30, a driver, and T Prasanth, 23, a loadman-were also nabbed.

As many as 200 boxes, each weighing 50 kg gutkha, were seized from the gang, the SP said, adding the value could be around Rs. 2 crore.

The special squad has been holding a thorough investigation of the smuggling of gutkha to get to the bottom of the network.

The smuggling of gutkha came to light when the 'escorts' and the men on the goods van engaged in a tiff at the toll plaza in Pallikonda on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway over sharing of money on Monday. On information, the local police rushed to the spot and held inquiries, that ended up in the big cache of the contraband. One of the men arrested by the police Kumar had possessed fake press reporter's identity cards, the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vellore Gutha racket
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp