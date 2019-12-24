Man in Theni held for misbehaving, threatening woman

By Express News Service

THENI: A man from Kamarajapuram was arrested by the Varusanadu police on Sunday for allegedly attempting to misbehave with a woman. Police said that Palraj entered the house of the woman when her husband was out and grabbed her hand. When she raised an alarm, he fled. He later threatened the woman with death if she ever talked about the incident to anybody.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the Varusanadu police have registered a case against the man under IPC sections 354(a) - punishment for sexual harassment, 294 (b) - uttering obscene words, and 506(1) - punishment for criminal intimidation. An investigation is on.