Rs 38.63 lakh, 1,192 liquor bottles seized from house of mother-son duo contesting TN local body polls

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: As much as Rs 38.63 lakh and 1,192 bottles of liquor worth nearly Rs 5 lakh were seized in Kamuthi from the house of a mother-son duo, set to contest the upcoming local body elections.

According to sources, a former panchayat union chairman D Balu and his mother are contesting the local body elections in Mandalamanickam village (Kamuthi Ward 6), for the posts of union councillor and panchayat president respectively.

On Monday afternoon, based on a tip-off received by Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Kumar, a team of revenue and police officials, led by Tehsildar Jamal Mohammed and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kamuthi) Mahendran, conducted a search at their house near Government Kamuthi Hospital.

During the search, Rs 38,63,700 and the liquor were seized.

District Election Officer and Collector K Veera Raghava Rao told TNIE that the Income Tax Department sleuths have been informed about it and an FIR would be filed soon.

District police urged the public to contact the Ramanathapuram SP at 9489919722 to report crime, tip-offs, grievances and lodge complaints.