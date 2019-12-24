Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 38.63 lakh, 1,192 liquor bottles seized from house of mother-son duo contesting TN local body polls

District Election Officer and Collector K Veera Raghava Rao told TNIE that the Income Tax Department sleuths have been informed about it and an FIR would be filed soon.

Published: 24th December 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational image ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: As much as Rs 38.63 lakh and 1,192 bottles of liquor worth nearly Rs 5 lakh were seized in Kamuthi from the house of a mother-son duo, set to contest the upcoming local body elections.

According to sources, a former panchayat union chairman D Balu and his mother are contesting the local body elections in Mandalamanickam village (Kamuthi Ward 6), for the posts of union councillor and panchayat president respectively.

On Monday afternoon, based on a tip-off received by Superintendent of Police (SP) Varun Kumar, a team of revenue and police officials, led by Tehsildar Jamal Mohammed and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kamuthi) Mahendran, conducted a search at their house near Government Kamuthi Hospital.

During the search, Rs 38,63,700 and the liquor were seized.

District Election Officer and Collector K Veera Raghava Rao told TNIE that the Income Tax Department sleuths have been informed about it and an FIR would be filed soon.

District police urged the public to contact the Ramanathapuram SP at 9489919722 to report crime, tip-offs, grievances and lodge complaints.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu local body polls TN local body election D Balu
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp