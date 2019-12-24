Home States Tamil Nadu

Special revision of electoral rolls begins across Tamil Nadu

The constituency having the highest number of voters is Velachery with 3,03,909 voters and that with the least number is Harbour.

Published: 24th December 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational image ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The special summary revision of electoral rolls has begun on Monday with the publication of draft electoral rolls in all the districts. The special revision will go on till January 22. Persons who will be completing 18 years of age on January 1, 2020 and the persons whose names are not included in the electoral rolls can apply for inclusion.  Online filing is also possible by going to the website www.nvsp.in and VOTER HELPLINE mobile app.

Applicants should compulsorily fill in the ‘declaration’ column of Forms submitted by them. The rolls are also hosted on the website: elections.tn.gov.in   Copies of the Rolls will be handed over to the recognized political parties by the District Election Officers. As per the draft electoral rolls, the total electorate in TN is 6,00,01,329 (Male: 2,96,46,287, Female: 3,03,49,118, Third Gender: 5,924).  

The highest electorate in the State is in 27. Sholinganallur Assembly Constituency with  6,46,073 voters (Male: 3,25,028, Female: 3,20,963, Third Gender: 82). Harbour Assembly Constituency has the lowest electorate in the State with 1,69,620 voters (Male: 88,483, Female: 81,087, Third Gender 50).
The special campaigns will be conducted on January 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2020 (Saturdays and Sundays) at the designated locations (generally the polling stations). Forms for inclusion/ deletion/ modification/transposition of entries in the electoral rolls will be available at the designated locations.  Filled in forms can be submitted there.

For Chennai
The city Corporation on Monday released the draft electoral roll for the 16 constituencies in Chennai, which will be put up in zonal offices 4,5,6,8,10 and 13.Voters may check their details and may apply for inclusions, deletions, and modifications including change of address by contacting the respective enrolment officers or corporation zonal officers on any working day from December 23 to  January 22. For this, special camps are to be held on January 4, 5, 11 and 12. 

Changes may also be done by logging on to www.elections.tn.gov.in. The city Corporation limits will have 3,754 polling booths. The constituency having the highest number of voters is Velachery with 3,03,909 voters and that with the least number is Harbour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
electoral rolls
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp