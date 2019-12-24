Special revision of electoral rolls begins across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The special summary revision of electoral rolls has begun on Monday with the publication of draft electoral rolls in all the districts. The special revision will go on till January 22. Persons who will be completing 18 years of age on January 1, 2020 and the persons whose names are not included in the electoral rolls can apply for inclusion. Online filing is also possible by going to the website www.nvsp.in and VOTER HELPLINE mobile app.

Applicants should compulsorily fill in the ‘declaration’ column of Forms submitted by them. The rolls are also hosted on the website: elections.tn.gov.in Copies of the Rolls will be handed over to the recognized political parties by the District Election Officers. As per the draft electoral rolls, the total electorate in TN is 6,00,01,329 (Male: 2,96,46,287, Female: 3,03,49,118, Third Gender: 5,924).

The highest electorate in the State is in 27. Sholinganallur Assembly Constituency with 6,46,073 voters (Male: 3,25,028, Female: 3,20,963, Third Gender: 82). Harbour Assembly Constituency has the lowest electorate in the State with 1,69,620 voters (Male: 88,483, Female: 81,087, Third Gender 50).

The special campaigns will be conducted on January 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2020 (Saturdays and Sundays) at the designated locations (generally the polling stations). Forms for inclusion/ deletion/ modification/transposition of entries in the electoral rolls will be available at the designated locations. Filled in forms can be submitted there.

For Chennai

The city Corporation on Monday released the draft electoral roll for the 16 constituencies in Chennai, which will be put up in zonal offices 4,5,6,8,10 and 13.Voters may check their details and may apply for inclusions, deletions, and modifications including change of address by contacting the respective enrolment officers or corporation zonal officers on any working day from December 23 to January 22. For this, special camps are to be held on January 4, 5, 11 and 12.

Changes may also be done by logging on to www.elections.tn.gov.in. The city Corporation limits will have 3,754 polling booths. The constituency having the highest number of voters is Velachery with 3,03,909 voters and that with the least number is Harbour.