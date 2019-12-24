Home States Tamil Nadu

This Tamil Nadu headmaster let students off on winter break two days earlier

With the headmaster wanting to take a break for medical treatment, he managed to get the students to finish the exam on Friday and let them take the winter holidays two days earlier.

Published: 24th December 2019 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes

By SIVAGURU S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: While the government schools were scheduled to close for holidays after the last half-yearly exam on Monday, this Panchayat Union Primary School in Kadambakutti village of Bettamugilalam panchayat is ahead of the curve. With the headmaster wanting to take a break for medical treatment, he has managed to get the students to finish the exam on Friday and let them take the winter holidays two days earlier.

A spot visit to the school on Monday proved that it stayed shut all day. The school has all of seven students -- two in class V, three in class IV and two in class III. The exam for Monday, according to the department's timetable, was Social Science. However, Headmaster Muniraj (also the only teacher in the school) had gotten the children to complete the exam on Friday.

A parent of one of the students confirmed the news. Other parents have reported the same, they said.

After Collector Dr S Prabhakar and chief educational officer's Personal Assistant Prabhakaran were informed, the Denkanikottai district educational officer was alerted.

Then, Deputy Inspector of School Education Suresh Babu visited the school and confirmed the news in person. He also found that the headmaster had altered the information fed into the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal to allow for the early break.

While the students had taken up the exam on Friday, he had marked their attendance for Monday.

It was when the officials contacted the headmaster in the evening that he told them about his low blood pressure issue.

He reportedly was taking treatment for it from a clinic and had advanced the exam schedule to allow for that. He said that he had mistakenly registered the students' attendance for Monday instead of Friday.

Chief Educational Officer Murugan said that an inquiry would be conducted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Panchayat Union Primary School Kadambakutti village
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp