TN local body elections candidate tells voters to flog if he failed to keep word

Thanga Shanmugasundaram, State president of All India Makkal Sevai Iyakkam, is hoping to be elected village panchayat president.

ARIYALUR: A candidate for local body elections in Keezhakaavatan Kurichi near Ariyalur took onlookers by surprise as he campaigned with a whip. He told voters that should he win and became corrupt, they could flog him with the whip.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “Without local bodies, funds were being spent unchecked on schemes and projects in villages, which led to massive corruption. I want to put a stop to this. Those elected and those appointed should be accountable to the people. If I am elected panchayat president, I would hand over this whip and let the people punish me if they find me involved in corruption.”

He said he was against the practice of cash-for-votes and asked people to refrain from the same. He highlighted his election promises in a pamphlet distributed to voters.

The promises include up-scaling biogas plants to fuel kitchens at a lower cost and taking steps to install solar panels in houses, among others.

Keezhakavatankurichi panchayat has five villages with a total of 3,976 voters.

