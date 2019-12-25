3,000 coaches made at Integral Coach Factory in 215 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has manufactured about 3,000 train coaches till the second week of December in the fiscal year 2019-20. According to sources, the ICF has produced the coaches in 215 days, well ahead of its schedule and targets to complete more than 4,000 coaches this year. In a statement, the Railways said that till 2014, only 1,000 coaches could be manufactured during the same length of time.

The coach output, which stood at 2,277 in 2016-17, increased to 3,245 in 2018-19. This includes 2,000 LHB coaches. The modernisation and expansion of factory has led to the increase in the capacity by 1,700 coaches in the last four years.

The 468-acre ICF complex has a shell division that produces skeletons of coaches at Ayanavaram while coaches are rolled out of furnishing division on the New Avadi Road. The expansion works under phase II involve shifting shell manufacturing unit of LHB coaches from the furnishing division to the shell division, thereby dedicating the space for furnishing coaches, said sources.

