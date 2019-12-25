EPS, OPS vow to register massive win for AIADMK in civic polls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, ministers, AIADMK functionaries and cadre paid homage to party founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran on his 32nd death anniversary on Tuesday. After paying homage, they vowed to register a massive victory in the ensuing elections to the rural local bodies in 27 districts and in all future elections.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam read out the pledges hailing the glories of MGR and presidium chairman E Madhusudanan. After this, party joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami requested the gathering to observe silence as a mark of respect for the late leader.

One of the pledges recalled that MGR strove for giving political rights and due share in power to all sections of the society to uphold democratic principles. “We pledge to uphold democratic policies of MGR and vow to thwart the rise of dominance of any individual or dominance of any family in Tamil Nadu.”

New Justice Party leader AC Shanmugam and his cadre, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, his party office-bearers and cadre took out processions and paid floral tributes at the MGR memorial.