Home States Tamil Nadu

First session of Assembly for 2020 to begin on Jan 6

The first session of the Assembly for 2020 will begin on January 6 with the customary address by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Published: 25th December 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first session of the Assembly for 2020 will begin on January 6 with the customary address by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Sources said the session might last for four or five days. However, the actual duration will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee of the House. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will reply to views of the members on the concluding day.

The session will have debates on issues such as results of the ensuing elections to rural local bodies, elections for rest of the local bodies and indirect elections for urban local bodies.DMK and its allies are likely to rake up issues like AIADMK’s support for the Citizenship Amendment Act, move to bifurcate Anna University, demands for creation of more districts, delay in release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Contract Farming Act which evoked criticism, huge arrears under various heads including GST from the Centre, permission to Karnataka for dam across Thenpennai, etc.

The ruling party is likely to highlight its achievements like sizeable investments from foreign countries after the visit of CM, visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Mamallapuram, Krishi Karman award for Tamil Nadu for the fifth time, etc,.

