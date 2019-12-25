Lakshman Shruthi Orchestra director Raman found dead, cops suspect suicide

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The owner of the Lakshman Shruthi showroom for musical instruments, Raman, allegedly killed himself at his house in Ashok Nagar. Police said he took the extreme step due to physical ailments he was suffering from.

Raman, 54, was the co-founder and managing director of famous orchestra musical instrument showroom Lakshman Shruthi.

He and his twin brother Lakshman are known for conducting the Margazhi musical event, 'Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru', for the past 15 years in Chennai.

"On Tuesday night, after the Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru programme at Kamarajar Arangam, Raman returned home and did not turn up for dinner. His driver Vinod and wife Nirmala knocked his door for a long time and after they did not get any response, they broke open the door. Raman was found hanging from the ceiling," said an investigation officer.

Raman lives in an apartment right behind the Ashok Nagar police station. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead. After bringing his body back home, the police were informed at around 10.30 pm.

The Ashok Nagar police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Initial inquiries revealed that Raman was suffering from piles and other liver-related problem for the past several months. He had often complained of his health conditions and struggled with his ailments.

Police confirmed they didn’t find any suicide note in his room. "We are also inquiring if he had any business loss which forced him to take the extreme step," said a senior police officer.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)