Oh God! Thief dressed as Lord Shiva nabbed in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: When ‘Lord Shiva’ came home to bless him six months ago, little did S Munusamy (40) of Eyagunam near Gingee, realise that his fortunes would take a turn for the worse. He ended up ‘offering’ gold jewellery and a sum of Rs 5,000 after drinking an intoxicating ‘teertham.’

However, Munusamy came across the fake lord and his friends near the Melmalayanur temple on Monday, and managed to nab two of them with help from the public.

According to police, Munusamy, who is into fixing CCTV cameras, was facing personal problems six months ago. A team of six people had come to his village in a car, and one of them, dressed as Lord Shiva, claimed to be a ‘fortune-teller.’

As people started approaching him seeking solutions to problems, Munusamy invited the person home for his blessings.

The ‘fortune teller’ offered Munusamy and his wife an intoxicating ‘teertham,’ and the couple went into a semi-conscious state after drinking it.

The man and his gang asked the couple to make them an offering, and Munusamy gave them a one-sovereign jewel and a sum of Rs 5,000. After a while, the couple regained full consciousness and realized what had happened.

Munusamy ran out and searched for the gang, but could not find them.

He felt ashamed on being conned and did not tell villagers about the incident.

Nevertheless, he identified the gang using CCTV camera footage recorded at home and was on the lookout for them. On Monday evening, he spotted the gang roaming in the same car near Melmalayanur temple.

When he blocked the car, two persons got down and tried to flee. While they were nabbed by the public, three others in the vehicle managed to escape.

Police took them to Valathy station, and following inquiry, identified them as S Jayavel (50) of Krishnagiri and K Prakash (35) of Tiruvannamalai.

