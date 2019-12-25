Over 2,000 participate in protest against Citizenship Act in Tamil Nadu's Salem

By Express News Service

SALEM/KRISHNAGIRI: A protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) conducted in front of Salem Head Post Office on Tuesday by the Salem District United Jamath, along with Jamaththul Ulama Sabai and Imamkal Peravai, saw the participation of over 2,000 Muslims.

The protestors raised slogans against the BJP, CAA and NRC. They urged the Centre to drop the CAA and NRC.

Most of the protestors held the national flag during the stir. Various political party functionaries also participated in the protest.

ALSO READ | NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents

‘Repeal CAA’

The protesters urged the Centre to repeal the CAA. Most of the protestors were seen carrying the national flag. Various political party functionaries also participated in the protest

Present Rabeeha with gold medal: Su Venkatesan

MADURAI: Madurai MP Su Venkatesan has written to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to present Rabeeha Abdurehim of Pondicherry University with her gold medal.

His letter comes a day after Rabeeha refused to accept the medal after she, along with scores of students, was made to wait outside the university auditorium until the President left.