Rebels making life tough for Dravidian majors?

Upset over seat denial, many functionaries contesting as rebels 

Published: 25th December 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Local body polls in many areas are becoming more and more unpredictable as official nominees of two major fronts are facing rebel candidates. Upset over denial of seat, functionaries from various parties are contesting as rebels. Since in local body polls much depends on the personal influence of the candidate, this will make the contest tight.

According to data with State Election Commission, rebel candidates are high especially for district councillors and union councillors posts. For example, CPM has filed at least 25 union councillor candidates in delta districts alone against DMK-led alliance candidates. This is despite CPM being an ally of DMK. In some places, CPM candidates are contesting in seats allocated to CPI in the alliance.  

The DMK-Congress alliance has also broken down in a few areas. Data showed that in at least in 25 union councillor wards and five district councillor wards, functionaries of Congress are fighting against DMK in delta districts. 

Mohan Kumaramangalam, one of the working presidents of TNCC, declared that Congress is contesting alone in Namakkal East since the party is upset over the seat sharing arrangement. Same is the case in Kanniyakumari west district. “State-level or district-level leaders are not able to control the aspirations of foot soldiers of party, said a functionary.”  

The situation is similar on AIADMK front. For instance, in Pudukkottai district one Rathinavelu, a DMDK functionary, is contesting against AIADMK candidate. The BJP is contesting in four district councillor wards in Ariyalur and two in Dharmapuri against AIADMK. 

A senior functionary of a party in alliance said AIADMK district secretaries issued authorisation letters to their party candidates to get the party’s symbol ‘Two leaves’ even after the seats were allocated to us.”   
In some areas, the parties are cracking the whip by issuing warnings against partymen who contest or campaign against their allies. BJP has suspended some functionaries in Thanjavur district and DMK suspended a functionary from advocates’ wing in Dharmapuri. Former minister and Tiruchy district DMK secretary KN Nehru too issued a warning at a press conference in Tiruchy recently against DMK partymen working against official alliance candidates.

Public holidays on December 27, 30
Chennai: The State government on Tuesday declared December 27 and 30 as public holidays for 27 districts where elections to rural local bodies are scheduled. Meanwhile, campaigning will end at 5 pm on December 25 and 28 for the first and second phases. State Election Commission had already asked outsiders, including functionaries and cadre of political parties, in the 27 districts to vacate respective local bodies once campaign ends.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary to the Labour and Employment department said every person working in a private or public sector establishment who is entitled to vote must be granted holiday and no deduction of wages must be made. The letter further said if the employer contravenes the provisions, he/she may be punishable with a maximum fine of `500.

