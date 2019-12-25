Summons for Stalin, six others for Cauvery protest rally

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Special Court for cases against MPs and MLAs has issued summons to DMK president MK Stalin and six others to appear before it on December 26 in the case filed by the Triplicane police for creating unrest during the 2018 Cauvery protest march that took place from Anna Salai to the Marina.

According to prosecution, summons were issued to Stalin, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, Jawahirullah of MMK, Sarath Kumar of AISMK, Khader Mohideen of TMMK, Su Thirunavukarasar of TNCC and Karate Thyagarjan.

On April 6, 2018, Triplicane police filed cases against them under sections 143 and 188 of IPC, and section 41 (6) of Madras City Police Act. The police also booked 3,000 party cadre for blocking roads and unlawful assembly.