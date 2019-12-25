Tamil Nadu Health Department nabs fake doctor near Chinna Thadagam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Health Department on Tuesday secured a 54-year-old fake medical practitioner near Chinna Thadagam.

The officials said the woman S Kuppammal (name changed), a native of Tiruverumbur in Tiruchy district has reportedly been running a clinic in No: 24 Veerapandi Pudur in Chinna Thadagam area for almost 20 years now.

It is also found Kuppammal had no educational background to run a clinic and the reports revealed she had been prescribing medicines to the locals, migrants, and pregnant women.

The issue of a woman running a clinic with no educational background became known recently when a pregnant woman suffered excessive bleeding after she consumed medicines prescribed by Kuppammal.

After admitting the pregnant woman to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), the health department was informed about the incident.

Based on the information, the officials led by the Joint Director of Health Services P Krishna inspected the clinic run by Kuppammal on Tuesday. The officials then questioned Kuppammal about her educational qualifications and the medicines she prescribes. Krishna confirmed that an inquiry was held in Chinna Thadagam on Tuesday. Further investigation is on.