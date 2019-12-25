Home States Tamil Nadu

Testing times for distance education students

Office goers, teachers, businessmen, homemakers, many others point fingers firmly at the epicentre of their worry -- the Madurai Kamaraj University.

Published: 25th December 2019 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

rote learning, studying, education, books, classes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Scores of office goers, teachers, businessmen, homemakers and many others have one thing in common these days: Worry. Worry that their hopes of landing a job, getting a long-awaited promotion, or taking up work with better pay may fall through. Ask them why and they will unite in pointing their fingers firmly at the epicentre of that worry -- the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU).

According to sources, the university has yet to issue a notification for the semester examination of those enroled in various courses offered by the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) of MKU -- 12 undergraduate programmes and 10 postgraduate programmes.

The university normally conducts the examinations for these courses in the months of May and December, with a notification sent to each student at least a month before. This year, however, there is no sign of any notification whatsoever.

When asked, the university's Vice-Chancellor M Krishan was quick to dispel fears by saying that the MKU-DDE would issue a notification this month itself and that the DDE students would have their examinations in January 2020.

He said the university was awaiting approval from the University Grants Commission's Distance Education Board (UGC-DEB) for turning the examination pattern of the 22 DDE courses from yearly to semester pattern from academic year 2019-20 onwards, hence the delay.

The university is also awaiting the approval of the DEB for three new DDE courses - M A Sociology, M A Public Administration, and M A Tamil.

Those affected

Many students from the DDE believe that this bureaucratic quagmire would have a domino effect on their future plans. Most of these students are office goers, businessmen, teachers and homemakers who want to continue their education through MKU-DDE.

They think this would affect their chances of joining a new courses next academic year.

Vimala, a teacher working in a government school, says, "When exams are in May and December, teachers are able to prepare and attend the exams during the half-yearly holidays and annual holidays. Once the holidays are over, it is very difficult for us to take leave to attend exams."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai Kamaraj University Distance education india MKU
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp