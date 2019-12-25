Home States Tamil Nadu

These TN villagers deprived of road-connectivity to boycott local body polls

While the Collector has assured that action would be taken on the issue after the election, the Forest Department has repeatedly denied permission as the places fall under reserve forest area.
 

Published: 25th December 2019 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Tribal students and youth digging a path to reach Arakadavu and Moonukuttai near Karamadai in Coimbatore.

Tribal students and youth digging a path to reach Arakadavu and Moonukuttai near Karamadai in Coimbatore. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After all the roads were found to lead to nowhere, the tribal students and youth of Arakadavu and Moonukuttai near Karamadai have decided to take things into their own hands. With the villagers having trouble accessing the rest of the district, as there are no roads connecting them, the youngsters have now started digging a path down the hill themselves.

While the Collector has assured that action would be taken on the issue after the election, the Forest Department has repeatedly denied permission as the places fall under reserve forest area.

All of Arakadavu's people are tribals, while a mix of tribals and people from other communities occupy Moonukuttai.

The two villages fall under the Velliyankadu panchayat and collectively house 500 people. Their primary occupation is agriculture. Located atop a hill, life for these people has never been close to easy.

For over a decade, the villagers have had to struggle through slurry mud paths on a daily basis.

There is no alternative. Even the monthly ration supply is dropped off at the foot of the hills. The people then have to walk down the hill - a distance of 4.5 km - to collect them.

This is the routine for people going to school, college and work, says Sathish Kumar. What more, the condition of the path was made worse by the rains last month, he adds.

They saw the worst effects of it during an emergency last week. A woman from Moonukuttai had fallen ill. She was being taken to the hospital in a jeep, the only form of transportation available to them. On the way down, the jeep's wheel got stuck in the mud at a hairpin bend.

All their effort to retrieve it was in vain. The woman then had to walk till she could reach another jeep, narrates Natarajan, a villager.

Though they have taken this up with various officials, no action has been taken on this yet. Hence, the villagers decided to boycott the local body polls until their demand for a road is met.

Natarajan points out that the Forest Department has denied permission for laying a road for the villages are in the reserve forest. Hence, they are having to take it up with the Collector, he adds.

Collector K Rajamani said that proper action would be taken on their grievance after the local body polls are completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coimbatore villages TN local body polls Coimbatore villages road connectivity
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp