This Pudukkottai village has no faith in election process

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as the rest of Pudukkottai is abuzz with a flurry of activity and campaigning, 30 km from the town is a village whose people have never had the experience of what election frenzy would be like.

Kuruvikondanpatti is a small village with over 1,000 families which falls in Tirumayam block. This village has been electing its presidents and vice-presidents unopposed since 1992 when the Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Act was passed.

Villagers feel this is much more democratic than the election process.

“We have been following the practice of choosing leaders on our own. We feel the election process brings bitterness and unwanted rivalry among people. Everything that happens in this village happens with the blessings of everyone,” said former village president Venkatachalam.

The process is simple. A meeting of the villagers is called. Those who want to be president, vice-president or ward councillors come forward and make a pitch.

The villagers discuss and unanimously elect them. The chosen members file nominations and are elected unopposed. The village has six wards. The villagers say this helps maintain unity and prevents caste-based clashes.

“Though different communities live here, we ensure all get equal representation. No one ever feels left out and there is no bias. Women are also given equal representation. The president is chosen with the majority wishes of the people,” said Vaidyanathan, a villager.

While the process for elections is different, the role and duties of those chosen remain the same.

Speaking to the TNIE, V Visalakshi, collectively chosen this time as village president, said, “I have been chosen this time and am thankful for this opportunity. I hope to bring more employment opportunities to my village youth. Most villagers have their own businesses or farms. Every decision taken is with the knowledge of all villagers.”

The president says this process adds to the charm of the village.