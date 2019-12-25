Home States Tamil Nadu

This Pudukkottai village has no faith in election process

Kuruvikondanpatti is a small village with over 1,000 families which falls in Tirumayam block. This village has been electing its presidents and vice-presidents unopposed since 1992.

Published: 25th December 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational image ( File Photo )

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as the rest of Pudukkottai is abuzz with a flurry of activity and campaigning, 30 km from the town is a village whose people have never had the experience of what election frenzy would be like.

Kuruvikondanpatti is a small village with over 1,000 families which falls in Tirumayam block. This village has been electing its presidents and vice-presidents unopposed since 1992 when the Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Act was passed.

Villagers feel this is much more democratic than the election process.

“We have been following the practice of choosing leaders on our own. We feel the election process brings bitterness and unwanted rivalry among people. Everything that happens in this village happens with the blessings of everyone,” said former village president Venkatachalam.

The process is simple. A meeting of the villagers is called. Those who want to be president, vice-president or ward councillors come forward and make a pitch.

The villagers discuss and unanimously elect them. The chosen members file nominations and are elected unopposed. The village has six wards. The villagers say this helps maintain unity and prevents caste-based clashes.

“Though different communities live here, we ensure all get equal representation. No one ever feels left out and there is no bias. Women are also given equal representation. The president is chosen with the majority wishes of the people,” said Vaidyanathan, a villager.

While the process for elections is different, the role and duties of those chosen remain the same.

Speaking to the TNIE, V Visalakshi, collectively chosen this time as village president, said, “I have been chosen this time and am thankful for this opportunity. I hope to bring more employment opportunities to my village youth. Most villagers have their own businesses or farms. Every decision taken is with the knowledge of all villagers.”

The president says this process adds to the charm of the village.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kuruvikondanpatti Pudukkottai Venkatachalam V Visalakshi
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp