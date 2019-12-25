This Tamil Nadu candidate prepares affidavit of his poll promises, gives copies to electorate

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: C Pugazenthi (40), contesting for the post - Peruvalappur village panchayat president - near Lalgudi, has listed all his poll promises on a Rs 20 bond paper and is distributing photocopies to electors while canvassing for votes.

The candidate says if he fails to fulfill the promises, voters can approach the court with the bond paper against him.

He said, "I have mentioned all the promises on the bond paper. If I get elected, I would give the bond paper to the village elders. People can verify whether I am implementing them. If anyone finds I fail, they can approach the court."

Pugazenthi has been assigned the autorickshaw symbol. He is a farmer who has completed M.Com.

Some of the promises in the affidavit are providing computer education and spoken English classes to village children, installing CCTV cameras on the streets to ensure safety, arranging vocational training for youth and helping them find jobs and so on.

Pugazenthi is well known among villagers because of his involvement in social work for the past two decades.

From fighting against illicit liquor, arranging festivals like Pongal and removing seemai karuvelam trees in the village, he has been extremely active.

E Tennarasu, a villager, said, "I have been casting votes in elections for the past 20 years but I have never seen poll promises on bond paper. At first glance, on seeing the bond paper, I was confused but after reading it, I have come to know his aspirations and promises."