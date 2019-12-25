Home States Tamil Nadu

'To Ayya, with love': Tamil Nadu farmer builds temple for PM Modi

The 50-year old farmer inaugurated the temple last week at his farm in sleepy Erakudi village about 63 km from here and performs 'aarti,' every day.

Published: 25th December 2019 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Modi Temple

A farmer P Sankar of Tiruchirappalli district in Tamil Nadu has built a temple for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

TIRUCHIRAPALLI: A farmer has built a temple for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his farm at a village near here, saying he was impressed and had benefitted by welfare schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The 50-year old farmer, P Sankar, inaugurated the temple last week at his farm in sleepy Erakudi village about 63 km from here and performs 'aarti,' every day.

A traditional 'kolam' (rangoli) welcomes people to the modest, 8 x 8 ft tiled roof temple, built at a cost of about Rs 1.2 lakh and a smiling bust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is placed at the centre.

While a traditional lamp is placed on both the sides of Modi's bespectacled bust, it also features his trademark white beard and hairstyle.

Complete with a tilak on the forehead, the bust sports the Prime Minister in a pink kurta and a blue shawl.

The statue has been adorned with garlands and flowers.

"The work to build a temple for Ayya (a Tamil word equivalent to Sir in English and it refers here to PM Modi) began about eight months back. I could not complete it immediately due to constraints and the temple was inaugurated last week," Sankar said.

Asked what prompted him to build a temple and offer worship, he told PTI he had benefitted from Centre's welfare measures and liked the Prime Minister for such initiatives.

"I received Rs 2,000 (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme for farmers, gas (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) and toilet (Individual Household Latrine Scheme) facilities," he said.

"I like him for his personality as well. I have been keenly watching him for long. " Asked if Sankar was a party worker, BJP's Tiruchirappalli Zonal in charge and national council member La Kannnan said the farmer was not a member.

"I sent our party office-bearers to meet him after I came to know about this temple for Modi ji. We have requested him to join the BJP and work for people's welfare," he told PTI.

Sankar said he has consented to become a member of the BJP since he "liked Ayya". "Now my desire is to perform a proper Kumbabishekam (consecration) for the temple," he said.

Keen to see the Prime Minister in person, Sankar said he went to Mamallapuram near Chennai in October when Modi visited the seashore town for an informal summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

"I could not meet him. But I am happy to got a glimpse of his cavalcade from a distance," he said.

The farmer said he was self made man after struggling for years in a Gulf country to buy land in his village.

The temple has portraits of deities, Mahatma Gandhi, noted freedom fighter and Congress icon K Kamaraj, AIADMK stalwarts M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, Home Minister Amit Shah and Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter K Palaniswami.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Modi temple
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp