Will bike ambulance make a difference?

The 24-year-old woman was carried by her husband and another man. However, the woman gave birth to a baby boy on her way to PHC in Bargur hills.

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After the Erode incident where a pregnant woman had to be carried in a cloth cradle for six km as an ambulance could not reach her house due to bad roads after rain, health department is planning to launch bike ambulances with side carrier and also a dholi in the hilly areas.Speaking to Express, an officer in GVK-EMRI, which operates ‘108’ ambulance service for health department said the department is planning to launch two-wheeler ambulances with side carrier and also dholis in hilly and terrain areas after the Erode incident. So, in case of such emergencies, the mother and baby can be carried safely to the nearest health care facility. We sent the proposal and the health department is keen on launching it. Soon, they will be launched.”

“Though the ambulance reached the area, it could not go to the village of the pregnant woman. It is because the roads were not motorable due to floods. So,she had to be carried till they reached the ambulance,” the source said.   The 24-year-old woman was carried by her husband and another man. However, the woman gave birth to a baby boy on her way to PHC in Bargur hills.

Beela Rajesh, Health Secretary, told Express, “After Erode incident, we have taken measures to make sure such incident does not recur. We have mapped all these roads which are not motorable. There were some 188 roads which we found roads were damaged. We have also taken the list of all mothers in these places. We have instructed the staff to ensure they are admitted 10 days before the estimated date of delivery.”

Confirming the proposal, another health department official said, “Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other States have these two-wheeler feeder ambulances. We will launch it here also. We have mapped as to how many ambulance roads are damaged in the hilly and terrain regions. Also, whether mobile phone networks are working in these regions.”

