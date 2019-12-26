Home States Tamil Nadu

Can Kuppammal de-demonetise?

Savings found while clearing out the house amounted to Rs 33,000 in 1s, 100s, 500s & 1000s

Published: 26th December 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

R Kuppammal with the demonetised currencies

R Kuppammal with the demonetised currencies | Express

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Days after a lifetime of savings in demonetised currencies failed to keep 75-year-old Rangammal alive, a 92-year-old is now having to come to terms with the fact that she might not be able to convert her stash of Rs 33,000 into valid currency notes. A year and a half spent trying to appeal to government officials and bankers could do little to help her cause.

R Kuppammal of Kondayampalayam had spent her life tucking away spare change and loose money into nooks and corners of her house. When demonetisation hit, the nearly-illiterate woman knew nothing about how much the rule would affect her life. However, her son Gopal stepped in and managed to convert the available money into valid currency. Well, not everything it seems.

It was in mid-2018 when the family had to clear out their house while shifting to another that they found a part of Kuppammal’s savings that they had overlooked. In 1s, 100s, 500s and 1,000s, her savings amounted to Rs 33,000. Kuppammal herself had forgotten about storing away all that money. Gopal says that they stumbled upon the money while clearing his mother’s wardrobe. Since then, they have knocked on several doors, been to many offices to get the money exchanged but in vain. Bank officials have made it clear that they can do little to help. If they were to convert the money for one, they explain, it might set a precedent that would allow others to exploit the system.

All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C H Venkatachalam says that writing to the finance minister or the governor of Reserve Bank of India could be the only option left. Collector K Rajamani, on his part, said that he would do what he can to help Kuppammal.

Notebandi not friendly
The Tirupur sisters -- Rangammal (75) and Thangammal (78) were faced with a similar situation when they found that their life savings of Rs 44,000 were declared invalid. In November, Rangammal needed treatment for her blood pressure issues. However, the family could not afford it. It was then that the two women came out and declared that they had been saving for years now and the money could help. However, the entire amount turned out to be in demonetised currencies. By the time the news broke, they could do little about it. On December 15, Rangammal succumbed to her illness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp