Coimbatore: Man kidnaps daughter for marrying outside caste

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Rural Police booked four persons, including the father of a newly-married girl, for abducting her, allegedly for having wed outside the caste. Based on a complaint from the girl’s husband, Thudiyalur All Women Police Station registered a case on Tuesday.

According to the police, the boy (a 22-year-old from Narasimhanaickenpalayam) and the girl (a 19-year-old from Kothagiri in The Nilgiris) wed three months ago. Then, they appeared before the Thudiyalur All Women Police, where the girl stated her desire to live with her husband. Hence, the police sent them along to the boy’s house.

On Monday, the girl’s father and three others reportedly visited them at Narasimhanaickenpalayam and invited the couple to his house with the claim that he has accepted their marriage. Soon after the car left the town, the boy was thrown out of the car and the girl taken away. It was the boy who filed a complaint. The father and three others were booked for kidnapping.