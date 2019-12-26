Coimbatore youth booked under POCSO Act for sexually abusing minor girl

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old person on the charges of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl after the two ran away to escape the girl’s family. The boy, a native of Dharmapuri district, was working as a tempo van driver in Coimbatore.

He and a girl from the same village were reportedly in a relationship for two years. After the girl’s parents got to know about it, they sent her away to her uncle’s house in Marakkadai last week. Days later, the girl’s parents filed a complaint at Coimbatore West All Women Police station, claiming that the girl had gone missing.

The police tracked her down to the boy’s house in a village in Dharmapuri. Later, the girl was handed over to the parents. The boy was booked under the POCSO Act and remanded in prison.