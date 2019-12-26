Home States Tamil Nadu

Development plank: AIADMK seeks performance vote from rural voters

EPS & OPS say if elected, their candidates will discharge their duties in disciplined manner

Published: 26th December 2019 06:02 AM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswamy

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswamy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday sought performance vote from the electorate in rural areas in the civic elections. Both leaders cited welfare and developmental works done by local bodies in the past eight years and underscored that electing AIADMK candidates will ensure continuance of ongoing works.

“Voters of rural local bodies should consider the ongoing development works and should vote for candidates of AIADMK and its allies. AIADMK candidates, if elected, will devote themselves for local bodies and would discharge their duties in a disciplined manner,” Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said. “The AIADMK has abolished Kangaroo courts, rowdyism, land grabbing, attack on poor people, etc., and ensured a peaceful atmosphere besides maintaining law and order efficiently. If this peaceful atmosphere should continue, good people should represent in local bodies.  Hence, we appeal to vote for AIADMK candidates,” the leaders said.

Recalling that the AIADMK government has efficiently managed the severe drought in 2018, they said there were serious challenges in providing drinking water in rural areas during that period.  But the government coordinated all financial resources and ensured regular water supply to the people.

Pointing out that 35 per cent of the revenue of local bodies had been spent on power consumption, they said fluorescent bulbs used earlier as street lights have been replaced with LED bulbs which consume less power and comes with five years warranty. Besides, ‘Kudimaramathu’ scheme has been revived to rejuvenate water bodies and as a result, the storage has gone up.  

Referring to many other welfare schemes, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said the Central government had commended the State government with awards for its excellent works in rural areas.

Comments

