DMK, Congress candidates sure to win: AICC General Secretary Mukul Wasnik

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Mukul Wasnik on Wednesday expressed his optimism that the people would definitely elect DMK-Congress alliance in the rural local body elections like they did in the parliamentary elections.

Addressing media persons, in presence of TNCC President KS Alagari and Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram, Wasnik said that the MPs of DMK-Congress alliance are really doing well and are taking up the issues that affect the people.

Terming the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as unconstitutional, Wasnik said that the government is trying to quell the students and youth, who are protesting in a peaceful manner. “In some places the police are entering inside educational institutions and arresting the students. The Congress has been condemning such acts and will not change its stand on CAA. The authorities are trying to silence senior leader P Chidambaram by framing him,” he said.

“The people of Jharkhand have not fallen in the trap laid by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as they supported JMM-Congress- RJD alliance. “The RSS has no legacy to say about freedom the freedom movements,” he added.