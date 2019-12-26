Santas bring warmth to homeless in Tiruchy

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Ramkumar found it difficult to sleep as the temperature in the night dropped to uncomfortable levels in the city. At sixty, he could no longer brave the chills and used to curl into a corner of a closed shop near the Fort Station trying to catch some winks.

Hundreds of people like Ramkumar face the same fate in November-January. Relief came to them through the White Cloaks Foundation whose members decided to do help destitute people this Christmas.

Since December 20, a group of volunteers wearing Santa masks, went around the city at midnight, distributing blankets to the homeless.

“The poor and homeless don’t die due to exposure to winter, they die due to lack of warm clothes and blankets. As winter turns harsh with each passing day, we thought of spreading warmth among the less privileged people in society and started distributing blankets,” said Sathish Kumar, volunteer at White Cloaks.

Volunteers have so far distributed blankets to more than 100 destitute people in Srirangam, Thiruvanaikovil, TVS Tollgate, Cauvery Bridge, Uraiyur, Thillai Nagar, Thepakulam, Sastri road, EB road. “We plan such activities every year during Christmas. It is called the chain of happiness. We decided on the Santa Theme as it doubles the joy,” said Mohamed Abrar of White Cloaks Foundation.

“This is the best gift I ever received. It will help me weather the cold wind and sleep peacefully at night,” said Ramkumar.