CM Palaniswamy requests PM to include Tamil Nadu in ‘Atal Bhujal Yojana’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has sought the Prime Minister’s intervention for its inclusion in the ‘Atal Bhujal Yojana’ so that State groundwater resources can be augmented.CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a letter to the Prime Minister, said that he was constrained to point out that Tamil Nadu has not been included in the scheme and urged the Prime Minister to instruct the Ministry of Jal Shakti, to include Tamil Nadu in the scheme.

“Tamil Nadu is a water-stressed state and has utilised the surface water potential to the maximum possible extent. The vagaries of monsoon made Tamil Nadu dependent on groundwater, leading to its depletion in the State. A total number of 541 firkas out of 1166 firkas in the State fall under critical and the over-exploited categories,” said the Chief Minister.

“As you are aware, in order to improve the water resources, Tamil Nadu has been implementing a number of schemes like the Kudimaramath scheme with farmers’ participation, construction of check dams, artificial recharge structures, etc. An innovative mission called ‘Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Augmentation Mission’ has been launched as Peoples’ movement by the State government to protect, preserve and augment water resources in the State,” the CM said.