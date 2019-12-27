Madras HC to stop supply of printed cause list from January

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has decided to give up the practice of supplying printed cause list to the advocates from January 1. According to a release from the Registrar (Judicial) issued on Thursday, “The HC has resolved to discontinue printing and distribution of manual cause list through Government Press with effect from January 1.

“Further negotiations undertaken between the Bar and the State can be pursued by the Bar and it will be open to the government to extend any such facilities to the Bar, including finances to be incurred thereon, without burdening the HC any further in this regard.”

All major Bar associations -- Madras Bar Association, Madras High Court Advocates Association, Law Association and the Women Lawyers Association -- shall be furnished with two hard copies each, of the entire daily cause list of the principal seat, the release added.