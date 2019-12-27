Home States Tamil Nadu

After eight years, Tamil Nadu's local body elections begins

The first phase of the rural local body polls to be held in 27 districts, covers about 1.30 crores of the six crore voters.

Published: 27th December 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

People seen casting their vote through ballot sealing method for panchayat president post at Panchayat union school at kinathukadavu near Pollachi on Friday.

People seen casting their vote through ballot sealing method for panchayat president post at Panchayat union school at kinathukadavu near Pollachi on Friday. (Photo | EPS/A. Raja Chidambaram)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After eight years, people of Tamil Nadu are voting to elect local body representatives on Friday (today). Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths across the state. The elections are going on peacefully and no incidents of violence have been reported in the initial hours.

The first phase of the rural local body polls to be held in 27 districts, covers about 1.30 crores of the six crore voters. The second and final phase will be held on December 30. Totally, 2.31 lakh candidates are in the fray for 91,975 posts in rural local bodies in the 27 districts.

In the first phase, 45,336 rural local bodies will go to the polls for 37,830 Village Panchayat Ward member posts and 4,700 Village Panchayat Chairperson’s posts.

On behalf of AIADMK, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam sought performance vote from its rural vote bank. Highlighting that AIADMK has eliminated Kangaroo courts and land grabbing, the party promised that its candidates, if elected, will continue to discharge their duties with due diligence. The AIADMK-led alliance has BJP, PMK, DMDK and a few other parties.

On the other hand, attributing the three-year delay in the polls to the ‘fear’ of AIADMK to face the people of the State, DMK president MK Stalin said the party is determined to listen to grievances of people in rural areas. Many of their grievances like drinking water, street lights, general hygiene and good roads are issues that can be resolved easily. Of these, around 60 per cent would have been resolved if elections had been held on time, following due procedure, he said in a statement. DMK leads the opposition front with Congress, CPI, CPM, MDMK, VCK and a few other parties.

Some numbers of the first phase of the local body polls:

No of rural local bodies which to go to polls: 45,336

No of Village Panchayat Ward member posts: 37,830

No of Village Panchayat Chairperson posts: 4,700

No of Panchayat Union Ward member posts: 2,546

No of District Panchayat Ward member posts: 260

No of voters who would be exercising their franchise: 1.30 crore

No of polling booths: 24,680

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
local body representatives AIADMK Tamil Nadu Local body elections local body polls DMK MK stalin CM Palaniswami
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp