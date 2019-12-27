Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt violated responsibility to people by supporting CAA: Kanimozhi

Thol Thirumavalavan MP and a former union minister P Chidambaram also participated.

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat and DMK MP Kanimozhi at a discussion against CAA held at Saidapet on Thursday | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stressing that Tamil Nadu government has violated its responsibility to the State’s people by supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (since become an Act) in Parliament, DMK MP Kanimozhi on Thursday urged people to continue their protests against the law. She was speaking at a meeting here to discuss the demerits of the law. Thol Thirumavalavan MP and a former union minister P Chidambaram also participated.

Among the various concerns raised, the major ones were regarding the exclusion of Sri Lankan Tamils and huge expenditure behind the NRC exercise and failure to undertake a National Population Register, instead of NRC. Kanimozhi mentioned how the BJP government had time and again stressed on openly “eliminating infiltrators” in the country.

“On the floor of Parliament, Amit Shah (Union home minister) openly, without any hesitation, said this. He repeated the same during the election rally before Jharkhand polls. The annual report he submitted to Parliament again said this. But our Prime Minister says BJP has never spoken about NRC in the past,” she said.

Chidambaram cited figures to stress the failure of NRC. “For carrying out NRC process in Assam, BJP government must have spent close to Rs 24,000 crore to cull out 19 lakh so-called immigrants. Also, instead of creating a national population register or carrying out census, the government is keen on implementing NRC. The NRC has an extra five unnecessary questions along with 17 questions mentioned in census,” he said.

He also referred to the recent incident where a German student from IIT Madras was asked to go leave India since he took part in the anti-CAA protests. “Ironically, IIT-Madras was established with the help of funds from German government.”

