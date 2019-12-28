Home States Tamil Nadu

76% votes polled in Phase 1 of rural local body elections

DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi also filed a petition before the Madras HC seeking protection for ballot boxes and surveillance cameras at strong rooms. 

Published: 28th December 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami along with his family members arriving at a polling booth at Siluvampalayam on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE first phase of elections to rural local bodies in 27 districts on Friday ended peacefully by and large, except for a few stray incidents. Brisk polling was witnessed since morning and the percentage touched 76.19.

Meanwhile, Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, an NGO, filed a Public Interest Litigation petition before the Madras High Court seeking a directive to the State Election Commission to defer announcement of results for the elections conducted on December 27 and the second phase of elections to be conducted on December 30 as it would influence the voters in the ensuing elections to urban local bodies.   

DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi also filed a petition before the Madras HC seeking protection for ballot boxes and surveillance cameras at strong rooms.  The allies of the DMK also filed petitions in this regard. All petitions are likely to be taken up for hearing on December 30, when there is a sitting of the vacation court.  For the first time in local body elections, electronic voting machines were used at 114 booths in Melpuram panchayat union of  Kanniyakumari district.Polling was suspended for an hour when EVMs at Maruthancode and Puliyoorsalai panchayat developed snag.

Miscreants allegedly captured a booth and burnt all ballot papers in Papparambakkam Panchayat of Tiruvallur district. In Pudukottai district, an attempt was made to take away ballot box from the polling booth at Vemman village near Viralimalai.There were also a few incidents of poll boycott in some districts.

Electorate of Pichuvilai village in Thoothukudi district boycotted the elections condemning reservation of chairperson post to SC (woman). Voters in the sixth ward of Ezhuvaraimukki village also boycotted the elections. Voters from the Dalit community at Perali village in Perambalur district boycotted election and hoisted black flags. They alleged that the panchayat president (general) post was auctioned and, they were therefore boycotting the elections.

In Ramanathapuram district, voters of Mayakulam and Pudhumayakulam panchayats in Thirupullani block of Keelakarai taluk  boycotted elections as the name of their place was printed as ‘Arunthathiyar colony’ in electoral rolls and booth slips. Talks held by officials to pacify them failed.

Polling for Kathirapatti panchayat in Pappireddipatti block of Dharmapuri district for village panchayat chairperson post has been rescheduled to December 30 as over 170 voters cast votes in the wrong ballot sheets.

STRAY INCIDENTS OF VIOLENCE REPORTED
Miscreants allegedly captured a booth and burnt all ballot papers in Papparambakkam Panchayat of Tiruvallur district. In Pudukottai district, an attempt was made to take away ballot box from a booth. There were also a few incidents of poll boycott in some districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
local body elections
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp