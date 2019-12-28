76% votes polled in Phase 1 of rural local body elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE first phase of elections to rural local bodies in 27 districts on Friday ended peacefully by and large, except for a few stray incidents. Brisk polling was witnessed since morning and the percentage touched 76.19.

Meanwhile, Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, an NGO, filed a Public Interest Litigation petition before the Madras High Court seeking a directive to the State Election Commission to defer announcement of results for the elections conducted on December 27 and the second phase of elections to be conducted on December 30 as it would influence the voters in the ensuing elections to urban local bodies.

DMK organisation secretary RS Bharathi also filed a petition before the Madras HC seeking protection for ballot boxes and surveillance cameras at strong rooms. The allies of the DMK also filed petitions in this regard. All petitions are likely to be taken up for hearing on December 30, when there is a sitting of the vacation court. For the first time in local body elections, electronic voting machines were used at 114 booths in Melpuram panchayat union of Kanniyakumari district.Polling was suspended for an hour when EVMs at Maruthancode and Puliyoorsalai panchayat developed snag.

Miscreants allegedly captured a booth and burnt all ballot papers in Papparambakkam Panchayat of Tiruvallur district. In Pudukottai district, an attempt was made to take away ballot box from the polling booth at Vemman village near Viralimalai.There were also a few incidents of poll boycott in some districts.

Electorate of Pichuvilai village in Thoothukudi district boycotted the elections condemning reservation of chairperson post to SC (woman). Voters in the sixth ward of Ezhuvaraimukki village also boycotted the elections. Voters from the Dalit community at Perali village in Perambalur district boycotted election and hoisted black flags. They alleged that the panchayat president (general) post was auctioned and, they were therefore boycotting the elections.

In Ramanathapuram district, voters of Mayakulam and Pudhumayakulam panchayats in Thirupullani block of Keelakarai taluk boycotted elections as the name of their place was printed as ‘Arunthathiyar colony’ in electoral rolls and booth slips. Talks held by officials to pacify them failed.

Polling for Kathirapatti panchayat in Pappireddipatti block of Dharmapuri district for village panchayat chairperson post has been rescheduled to December 30 as over 170 voters cast votes in the wrong ballot sheets.

