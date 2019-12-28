Attempt to cast bogus vote foiled, 1 detained in Nagapattinam

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: One person was detained for allegedly trying to cast bogus vote near Velankanni on Friday. Allegations of bogus voting and vote canvassing triggered commotion in some polling booths in the district.

Bogus voting incident was reported in a polling booth at the government school in Veerankudikadu. Sources said, T Sathiyaseelan of Thethakudi near Vedaranyam allegedly tried to cast the vote of Saravanan, who hailed from Rettalaadi near Nagapattinam. When people in the queue recognised Sathiayseelan as an imposter, they caught hold of him and reported the incident to booth agents.

Supporters clash

There was high drama in Thethi village near Nagapattinam around noon. An altercation broke between supporters of independent and AIADMK candidates. Supporters of independent candidates alleged AIADMK cadre were canvassing for votes near the booth in a government primary school in Thethi. Soon, DMK and those of its alliance partners gathered in solidarity with supporters of the independent candidates and a scuffle broke out.

Polling was delayed near Sirkazhi as voters complained the ink impression of the seal was not visible on their ballots. Ink was then brought for the stamp pads at the booth and normal voting resumed.