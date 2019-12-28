Home States Tamil Nadu

High taxes take the spirit out of New Year party organizers

According to sources, an event at the Old Port is also doubtful owing to security reasons.

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: HIGH taxes have taken the fizz out of the New Year spirit in Puducherry.New Year celebrations in Puducherry is what Goa is for revelers on the west coast. But tourists this year are in for a major disappointment as very few parties are being organized at hotels and open spaces. But Puducherry’s loss is Tamil Nadu’s gain as hotels on ECR are making a killing out of this opportunity.

The number of New Year parties in Puducherry this year is expected to be only five against 22 last year (19 under Pondicherry Municipality and three under Oulgaret). Only four parties at hotels and one open air event have been planne, sources said.

“Very few applications have been filed seeking permission to organize parties this year. Hotel managements have blamed high taxes for it,” said Oulgaret Municipal Commissioner M Kandasamy.
The lawns of Sea Gulls restaurant, Paradise Bar at Chunnambar and private places will be  silent. “No organizer has responded to tenders floated by the  Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation as the last date to apply was December 26,” an official said.

According to sources, an event at the Old Port is also doubtful owing to security reasons. As of now, only a few hotels like Hotel Priso have applied for permission.  ITDC Hotel Ashok Beach Resort, Nalla Beach Resort and St James Court Beach resort have not planned anything this year. 

Nobody is planning any major event owing to high taxes, especially entertainment tax and GST, said Dhandapani, an event manager who has been regularly organizing parties.

“Municipalities have been levying 25 per cent Entertainment Tax on entry fee. In addition, organizers have to pay a security deposit, which is 25 per cent of entry fee, municipal licence fee of `5,000 and excise special licence fee of  `10,000 for serving liquor.  Then, there is 28 per cent GST on entry fee and excise duty and additional excise duty on liquor sale charged by government. The organizers also have to spend on entertainment programme, food, liquor, lighting, stage, transportation and manpower. After paying  so much taxes, the business is not profitable,” Dhandapani said.

The organizers not only have to deal with high taxes but also pressure from politicians and officials for complimentary tickets. “Even if we do not respond to requests, they turn up with families and friends and we are forced to accommodate them,” another organizer said.

