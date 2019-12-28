Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 42-year-old man in Lalgudi was arrested on Friday for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a 17-year-old girl. Police sources said John Joseph of Irudayapuram Madhakoil village near Lalgudi is a cook by profession. On Saturday, when the 17-year old girl, who resides in the neighborhood was alone at home, Joseph allegedly entered the house and allegedly attempted to sexually assault her. As she raised the alarm, he fled the spot.

The girl’s parents filed a complaint with Lalgudi All Women police station. based on which the accused person was booked under multiple sections, including Sections 450, 324, 354 (A), 506 II of the IPC and Sections 3, 4, 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act. Joseph was arrested and remanded.