Mix-up robs woman of vote in Madurai district
Published: 28th December 2019
MADURAI: Amaravathi, 45, from Kidaripatti Panchayat in Melur Panchayat Union did not have the indelible ink on her fingernail as her booth slip, instead of her photo, had that of a middle-aged man. “I have been submitting applications to correct this error for the past 15 years, but to no avail,” she rued.