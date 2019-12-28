Home States Tamil Nadu

Not mandatory to attend school for 'Pariksha pe Charcha': Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Earlier, the state school education department had instructed students to attend school on that day to listen to Modi's speech on how to face examinations on January 16.

Published: 28th December 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday clarified that students who do not have access to television may attend school on January 16 to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha pe Charcha' event in New Delhi. However, he said that it was "not mandatory" for them to come to school on that day.

His clarification comes in the wake of a controversy over a circular reportedly issued by the school education department instructing students to attend school on that day to listen to Modi's speech on how to face examinations.

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Palaniswami said, "Only those students who do not have access to a television may attend school to watch the Prime Minister's address." He said that there were families which still do not have a television at their home.

In a tweet on the issue, the Chief Minister said, "only those students who do not have television sets in their home can visit their schools if they wish to listen to the Prime Minister's speech. It is not mandatory #PongalHoliday#."

School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said students have been asked to listen to the speech only to encourage them before their board exams. "Our objective is to make the students listen to his (PM) speech either through social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook. The government did not direct them to attend school on that day (January 16)," he told media in Erode in response to a query on the circular.

Criticising the circular issued by the school education department, DMK chief M K Stalin said it was "painful" to note that the students from class nine to 12 have been asked to attend school on January 16 which is a declared holiday.

Refusing to buy the clarification of Palaniswami and Sengottaiyan on the issue, Stalin demanded that the government make a formal announcement in this connection. Schools declare holidays from January 14 to 17 in Tamil Nadu on account of Pongal (harvest) festival season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Pariksha pe Charcha Narendra Modi January 16 schools Tamil Nadu schools
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp