‘Posters, posters, everywhere; not a drop of civic sense’

CHENNAI: Though polling took place in a brisk manner, party cadre lacked civic sense as they littered posters on the streets outside the booths in Tiruvallur.Hundreds of campaign posters of Congress, PMK, AIADMK and DMK among other independent candidates, were seen scattered across in many areas.

Though most voters were unmindful, a few strongly condemned it.

‘’Unlike cities, garbage conservancy is limited here to every alternate day or even once in three days. When politicians litter for a one-day-affair, only residents have to clean roads,’’ said Sivaguru R, a resident of Nemam village. The pamphlets and posters were strewn in Poonamallee, Gudapakkam, Thiruvur, and Aranvoyal and other villages.

After sullying the streets, the cadre continued their ‘campaign’ even in the polling booths, and painted party symbols and slogans, telling people to vote for them. ‘‘When parties paints their symbols on busy streets which lead to the polling booths, it can convince a voter,’’ said Sukanthi G, a resident of Thiruvur.

Vadivelu comedy gets real

Meanwhile, akin to what was seen in a Tamil film comedy, where a person brings his polled ballot paper outside the booth to show the actor, Vadivelu who he had voted for, some voters on Friday flaunted the pink polled ballot papers outside the booth. What’s more, in some of those ballot papers, the ink was fixed in more than one symbol too.

