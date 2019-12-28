Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Posters, posters, everywhere; not a drop of civic sense’

Though polling took place in a brisk manner, party cadre lacked civic sense as they littered posters on the streets outside the booths in Tiruvallur.

Published: 28th December 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though polling took place in a brisk manner, party cadre lacked civic sense as they littered posters on the streets outside the booths in Tiruvallur.Hundreds of campaign posters of Congress, PMK, AIADMK and DMK among other independent candidates, were seen scattered across in many areas.
Though most voters were unmindful, a few strongly condemned it.

‘’Unlike cities, garbage conservancy is limited here to every alternate day or even once in three days. When politicians litter for a one-day-affair, only residents have to clean roads,’’ said Sivaguru R, a resident of Nemam village. The pamphlets and posters were strewn in Poonamallee, Gudapakkam, Thiruvur, and Aranvoyal and other villages.

After sullying the streets, the cadre continued their ‘campaign’ even in the polling booths, and painted party symbols and slogans, telling people to vote for them.  ‘‘When parties paints their symbols on busy streets which lead to the polling booths, it can convince a voter,’’ said Sukanthi G, a resident of Thiruvur.

Vadivelu comedy gets real
Meanwhile, akin to what was seen in a Tamil film comedy,  where a person brings his polled ballot paper outside the booth to show the actor, Vadivelu who he had voted for, some voters on Friday flaunted the pink polled ballot papers outside the booth. What’s more, in some of those ballot papers, the ink was fixed in more than one symbol too.

Littered with little sense
Hundreds of campaign posters of Congress, PMK, AIADMK and DMK among other independent candidates, were seen scattered across in many areas. Though most voters were unmindful, a few strongly condemned it, as garbage conservancy was limited

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp