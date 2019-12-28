Home States Tamil Nadu

Re-polling in Viralimalai, Perambalur after election symbol faux pas

The candidate V Sekar was allotted the spanner symbol, but in the ballot papers a screw symbol was printed against his name.

Published: 28th December 2019 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 11:47 PM

People gathered to cast their vote in Tamil Nadu during the local body election. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Re-polling has been ordered in ward 15 in Viralimalai panchayat union after the symbol of an independent candidate was printed wrongly in the ballot paper. The polling will take place on December 30.

The candidate V Sekar was allotted the spanner symbol, but in the ballot papers a screw symbol was printed against his name. The candidate complained about this with the district returning officer and sought re-polling. 

Along with the second phase of election to be held on December 30, the fifteenth union ward encompassing the village panchayats of Kongudipatti, Pakkudi, Perambur in Viralimalai union will have re-polling for union ward members alone. 

The thirteen booths will be 107-111 and 161-167.

After a ward member candidate’s symbol was found missing in the ballot papers during the polling on Friday, the Peramathur village Panchayat’s 8th Ward’s polling would be held again on December 30.

Candidate Mariayayi (52) was contesting for the Ward Member position from Peramathur village panchayat in Veppur Union in Perambalur district. 

She was allotted the cot symbol. On Friday the symbol was missing from the ballot paper. Mariayayi complained to the election officials about this issue. 

Following this, the election to the village panchayat ward member post was cancelled. The election for this suspended post would be held on December 30 in Peramathur Panchayat, which is on the same day of phase two elections in Perambalur’s Alathur and Veppanthattai Unions

TAGS
TN urban body polls Re polling
