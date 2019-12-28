Tamil Nadu local body polls: Did caste play any role at vandalism in Tiruvallur?

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: Miscreants vandalised a polling booth and burnt cast ballot papers at Papparambakkam Panchayat in Tiruvallur district, during the first phase of the local body election on Friday. Following this, police cordoned off the booth (government school) and voting was halted for around three hours.

According to officials on election duty in the booth, at around 11 am around 150 people entered the booth and closed all doors including gates of the school.

"The miscreants pushed away benches, broke chairs and put all polled ballot papers into a sack and burnt them in the school ground,’’ said an official on condition of anonymity.

The official added that six out of seven officials on election duty were women and fearing threat to their lives they moved out and alerted the police.

"After burning the 200-odd polled ballots out of the total 400 in the booth, the miscreants fled through an open field behind the government school,’’ added the official.

Since this was an isolated area it took around 30 minutes for the police to arrive. Headed by Tiruvallur SP P Aravindhan, the police then closed the school and started an investigation.

By then, hundreds of anxious voters gathered outside and since they were not allowed inside, the electorate staged a road roko. The police present on the spot dragged many and lodged them inside a van.

After almost three hours, an alternative arrangement was made and a new booth was set up for the remaining voters to exercise their franchise.

Officials said 50% of voting was over when the incident took place and only the remaining 50% who had not voted would be allowed to vote.

Police personnel investigating the issue suspected some caste-based outfits to be behind the incident.

"This is a Dalit dominated area and caste flares are rampant. The vandalism must be due to caste fights,’’ said the personnel.

The main rivals who contested in the ward were PMK and Congress with NTK also in the fray. Meanwhile, SP Aravindhan said that an investigation was on and cases will be registered.

Eight out of 14 panchayat unions in Tiruvallur, including Poonamallee, went to polls in the first phase.

Barring a few incidents at Papparambakkam, Ikkadu, and Poondi, voting went off smoothly.

Many voters complained of long queues as voting for multiple wards were held in a single booth.

In some booths such as Andersonpettai, people not related to election duties were seen assisting voters in choosing candidates.

Voting figures was not released by Tiruvallur district collectorate till 7:15 pm.

Issues faced by the voters

