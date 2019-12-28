Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu local body polls: Did caste play any role at vandalism in Tiruvallur?

According to officials on election duty in the booth, at around 11 am around 150 people entered the booth and closed all doors including gates of the school.

Published: 28th December 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters in Papparambakkam Panchayat being detained in a van on Friday.

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Miscreants vandalised a polling booth and burnt cast ballot papers at Papparambakkam Panchayat in Tiruvallur district, during the first phase of the local body election on Friday. Following this, police cordoned off the booth (government school) and voting was halted for around three hours.

According to officials on election duty in the booth, at around 11 am around 150 people entered the booth and closed all doors including gates of the school.

"The miscreants pushed away benches, broke chairs and put all polled ballot papers into a sack and burnt them in the school ground,’’ said an official on condition of anonymity.

The official added that six out of seven officials on election duty were women and fearing threat to their lives they moved out and alerted the police.

ALSO READ | Attempt to cast bogus vote foiled, 1 detained in Nagapattinam

"After burning the 200-odd polled ballots out of the total 400 in the booth, the miscreants fled through an open field behind the government school,’’ added the official.

Since this was an isolated area it took around 30 minutes for the police to arrive. Headed by Tiruvallur SP P Aravindhan, the police then closed the school and started an investigation.

(2) A voter shows her inked finger. (3) Police personnel collecting burnt ballot papers. (4) Staff monitoring the polling process from Chennai. (5) A campaign painted on the roads of Aranvoyal Kuppam in Tiruvallur. (6) Man carrying an elderly woman to a polling booth | DANIEL J, ASHWIN PRASATH, P JAWAHAR

By then, hundreds of anxious voters gathered outside and since they were not allowed inside, the electorate staged a road roko. The police present on the spot dragged many and lodged them inside a van.

After almost three hours, an alternative arrangement was made and a new booth was set up for the remaining voters to exercise their franchise.

Officials said 50% of voting was over when the incident took place and only the remaining 50% who had not voted would be allowed to vote.

Police personnel investigating the issue suspected some caste-based outfits to be behind the incident.

ALSO READ | Mix-up robs woman of vote in Madurai district

"This is a Dalit dominated area and caste flares are rampant. The vandalism must be due to caste fights,’’ said the personnel.

The main rivals who contested in the ward were PMK and Congress with NTK also in the fray. Meanwhile, SP Aravindhan said that an investigation was on and cases will be registered.

Eight out of 14 panchayat unions in Tiruvallur, including Poonamallee, went to polls in the first phase.
Barring a few incidents at Papparambakkam, Ikkadu, and Poondi, voting went off smoothly.

Many voters complained of long queues as voting for multiple wards were held in a single booth.

In some booths such as Andersonpettai, people not related to election duties were seen assisting voters in choosing candidates.

ALSO READ | Fewer escorts: Hardship for visually challenged voters

Voting figures was not released by Tiruvallur district collectorate till 7:15 pm.

Issues faced by the voters

Many voters complained of the long queues, as voting for multiple wards were held in a single booth.

In some booths such as Andersonpettai, people not related to the election duties were seen assisting the voters in choosing their candidates.

Voting figures was not released by the Tiruvallur district collectorate till 7:15 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp