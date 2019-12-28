Two-month-old dies in suicide bid by mother in Tamil Nadu
PEAMBALUR: A two-month-old baby died in Perambalur in a suicide attempt by her mother.
Police said, Saravanan (35) of MGR Nagar was married to Anbarasi (31) of Ariyalur and both were working as lecturers at a private college in Perambalur.
The couple has two children - Hansika (4) and 2-month-old baby Megashree.
Sources said Saravanan and Anbarasi used to quarrel frequently over some familial issues. On Wednesday evening, a heated argument broke between the two, following which Anbarasi tried to kill herself by jumping into a well with 2-month-old Megashree.
Neighbours rescued Anbarasi and the baby, and admitted them to Perambalur district headquarters government hospital but Megashree died.
On Saturday, police registered a case and arrested Saravanan, the girl’s father. A case was also registered against Anbarasi.
To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact helplines 104 or 044- 24640050.