Youth walks away with ballot box, arrested in Pudukottai

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A 23-year-old person was arrested after he walked away carrying away a ballot box at the end of polling on Friday. The incident happened in Periyamullipatti village near Vemmani. The sealed ballot box was recovered.

The arrested person was identified as D Murthy. After polling got over around 5.20 pm, Murthy allegedly entered the booth by pushing down a police officer waiting to secure the door. From there he took the ballot box with him. The officials on election duty gave him chase as Murthy ran into a field nearby and hid in one of the bushes. Sources said police and the officials rounded up and caught him in no time. Mathur police were investigating the issue.

Reportedly the officials including the booth proceeding officer D Anbazhagan had just left the room when the incident happened. RDO of Illupur Daisy Kumar also arrived at the spot. Since the seal on the ballot booth was said to be in tact when recovered. Police sources said two others helped Murthy to take the box.