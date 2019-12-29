38 held over gang wars

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Weeks after two men were brutally murdered as part of a gang war between aides of gangster Sridhar, Kancheepuram police arrested at least 38 persons in three days. Those arrested were remanded to custody. 50 others, aged between 18 and 23, were warned and let off, police said.

Sridhar from Kancheepuram committed suicide while in Cambodia. After his death, two gangs were formed, one by his driver Dinesh and aide Thyagu and another by Thanika, also an aide. The two gangs started fighting to establish supremacy and several people have been killed in the gang wars in the past two years. Recently, Jeeva and Gopi were murdered in Tiruvallur allegedly by Thanika’s gang, a senior police officer said.

Under the supervision of Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police, Samundeeswari and on the guidance of ADSP Balachandar and DSP Kalaichelvan, six separate teams were formed. Some criminals of both gangs had more than 10 cases each pending in different police stations in the State.

Nearly 50 school and college students and dropouts were summoned to the office of Kancheepuram Superintendent of police.”They were involved in carrying messages, buying food and drinks, and guarding the area during the meetings of gang members, and other petty issues. We called them and their parents, warned them and let them off,” Samundeeswari said.