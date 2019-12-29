Congress district functionary quits, joins AIADMK

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli East District President of Congress S K M Sivakumar on Saturday quit the party to join the AIADMK, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister-cum-AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam.

After joining the party, Sivakumar called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai. The meeting with the AIADMK high-command was organised by AIADMK District Secretary Thachai Ganesan. Along with Sivakumar, some other functionaries of IT, farmers and youth wings of the Congress also joined the AIADMK.

Dispute over seat allocation

Sivakumar was reportedly disappointed with the Congress party leaders after the Nanguneri Assembly seat was given to Ruby Manoharan of Kanchipuram.

Also, the working president of Congress Mayura Jayakumar had initiated disciplinary action against Sivakumar on September 7 after he passed a resolution, allegedly not consulting senior leaders of the party, demanding the seat for the Congress in the opposition alliance.

When contacted by TNIE, All India Congress Committee Secretary in-charge of the State Sanjay Dutt said that Sivakumar's departure would not affect the party activities in the district.

"We wanted to remove him from the party, following many complaints against him. Knowing this, he quit the party," he added. Sivakumar was not available for comment.