Darling of underprivileged, service is a way of life for this young Tamil Nadu lecturer

ERODE: Serving the underprivileged is considered a leisure by some, but is a way of life for a few.

K Manisha (22), a lecturer and resident of Surampatti in Erode, is tirelessly pursuing what her heart wants to. She has rescued and rehabilitated about 150 destitutes, beggars, diseased and drug addicts in the last two years.

“Since childhood, I was inclined towards helping the needy. Whenever I found beggars or homeless people on my way back from school, I used to give them food. When I became financially independent, I started rehabilitating the underprivileged. Everyone deserves to lead a decent life with three square meals a day, clothing and shelter. To see people on the streets without any of these is disturbing. Hailing from a middle class family - my father, a butcher and my mother, a homemaker - it is not easy for me to rehabilitate people because my parents feel I should concentrate more on my career. I hope to convince them soon,” she adds.

Every day after completing her duty at Nanda Nursing College in Perundurai, Manisha goes to different places, identifies the homeless and spends time with them building a rapport. ‘‘I have contacts with rehabilitation homes in different parts of Tamil Nadu. People from various districts contact me when they find a homeless or deprived person on road,” a beaming Manisha says.