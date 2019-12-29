Home States Tamil Nadu

Difference between NPRs of UPA and NDA, says Stalin

In this connection, he said leaders of BJP, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah had during the campaign for Lok Sabha elections, categorically said preparation of NPR will be for creation of NRC.

Published: 29th December 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Criticising Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami over National Population Register (NPR) issue, DMK president MK Stalin said preparation of the register during UPA rule and the present NDA government had a vital difference and without knowing this, the Chief Minister had commented on it. 

Referring to a statement of Palaniswami earlier in the day at Salem that NPR was first introduced during UPA regime in which DMK was partner, Stalin said, “The UPA government gave up the NPR preparation on the basis of ‘resident’ since there was opposition to it.  But, now NDA government is intending to carry out NPR only for preparing a National Register of Citizens (NRC) to divide the people of the country on the basis of religion.”

In this connection, he said leaders of BJP, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah had during the campaign for Lok Sabha elections, categorically said preparation of NPR will be for creation of NRC. The AIADMK has committed a ‘historical blunder’ by being instrumental in passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill  (since become an Act) in Parliament. Now, the people of Tamil Nadu will not believe the words of the Chief Minister, he said.

