DMK cadre lay siege to strong room after rumours of intrusion

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Hundreds of cadres of DMK and allied parties sieged the strong room in Sirkazhi where ballot boxes are stored after rumours spread that outsiders entered the room and replaced a few ballot boxes. The cadre resorted to stone pelting as the situation turned tense for over an hour on Saturday evening. Around 4 pm on Saturday, hundreds of cadres from DMK and allied parties gathered on the premises of Vivekananda College of Arts & Science for Women where the ballot boxes are stored. They went on a rampage, pelting stones and damaging several window panes. Senior police officials and revenue officials arrived and tried to compromise with the rioting cadres and functionaries.

The DMK and ally party functionaries alleged that there are attempts of replacing ballot boxes. They also alleged that they were not invited to observe the storing of ballot boxes. The revenue officials are in talks with the party representatives over allegations of presence of intruders and replacement of ballot boxes in the strong rooms. It was later learnt that they were electrical workers who were setting up tube lights inside the strong rooms. Further investigations are underway.

The first phase of local body elections in Nagapattinam district which included polling in Nagapattinam, KIlvelur, Thirumarugal, Sirkazhi, Kollidam, and Sembanarkoil got over on Friday. The district registered 408315 votes (75.74 %) on the first phase across six blocks. Among the votes that had been registered, there were 194486 male votes, 213825 female votes, and four transgender votes across the six blocks of the district. In Sirkazhi, there was a record of 77057 votes (75.38 %), which included 50481 males, 51746 female votes and four transgender votes. The boxes were stored in Vivekananda College.