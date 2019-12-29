Five booked for 'illegally entering' poll booth in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Five men 'illegally entered' a poll booth at Sri Pandi Elementary School in Velan Puthukulam Ward during the first phase of the local body elections on Friday.

Sources said that the five persons 'forced voters to cast their vote for a particular candidate'. They allegedly removed the voting cabin and made the electorate exercise their franchise in public, 'compromising secrecy'.

There were even reports of the five forcibly holding the hands of a few voters, making them vote for the candidate.

Following a complaint from a polling officer, the State Election Commission (SEC) has ordered officials to conduct re-election to the Velan Puthukulam Ward of Nedunkulam Village Panchayat on December 30.

The Sathankulam police registered a case against the five persons and arrested two of them -- P Muthumalai (43) and S Paramasivan (32). The police are on the lookout for the other three.

Charles Thiraviam, the polling officer and a professor of a college in Nazerath, mentioned in his complaint that the five suspects prevented him from discharging his duty and threatened him with dire consequences if he revealed the 'atrocities' to the police.

Following the SEC's order, Collector Sandeep Nanduri said that the people of the Velan Puthukulam Ward should cast their vote again on Monday.