Foreign currency notes seized

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs Air Intelligence Unit has foiled bids to smuggle foreign currencies worth Rs 22.4 lakh at Chennai airport. On Saturday one Sarbutheen Ali, 58, from Chennai, who was bound for Malaysia by Air Asia flight AK-10 was intercepted and a search yielded $10,300, worth Rs 7.23 lakh.

On Friday night, Mohammed Abdul Majeeth, 32, and Mohamed Yusuff Ali, 31, both bound for Dubai by Emirates Flight EK-547 were intercepted after clearance of immigration. A search resulted in the recovery of 2,000 Kuwaiti Dinars and 13,750 Euros, worth Rs 15.21 lakh. The currencies were seized, officials said.