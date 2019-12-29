Home States Tamil Nadu

No open space New Year parties in Puducherry this year 

Published: 29th December 2019 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In a far cry from previous years, there will be no New Year celebrations on open spaces in Puducherry this year.

Two events which were planned on the Old Port premises have been cancelled by the police owing to "Law and order risks." Police said the organisers failed to provide details regarding the event and also promoted them on social media by fixing the minimum age of entrants as 15 and above, which is illegal.

According to police, the Department of Ports had, like the previous years, rented out its open space to organisers of two programmes, “DAC events”  and “Club de Pondicherry 2020”on December 23.

The organiser of DAC events applied to police for permission.  SSP (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal, in an interdepartmental note, said the organiser could not explain about the event, crowd management and parking facilities. There was no detailed sketch of arrangement in the area.

During New Year celebrations in the Old Port area last year, an organizer had sold tickets for Rs 2,500 per head but could not provide sufficient food or liquor to all ticket holders. This resulted in a law and order problem at the venue after the ticket holders demanded a refund. The police had to pitch in and defuse the situation tactfully.

Even before getting permission from the police, municipality or fire service, organizer of one of the events this year had posted advertisements on social media, “Book My Show,” promoting the event by fixing the minimum age of entrant as 15 and above. Selling of liquor to minors is illegal as it is mentioned in the promotional material that “2 beers per person will be provided or unlimited beers depending upon the category of tickets purchased,” the police said.

The organiser of “ Club de Pondicherry 2020” has not approached the police or other departments for permission. Both the organisers have not applied to the Excise Department for special licence to serve liquor or to the fire service or municipal authorities. If they apply now, it can't be considered owing to lack of time, the police said.

Alwal requested the District Collector to direct the  authorities concerned to stop selling tickets.
 

